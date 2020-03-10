Covid-19 forces French top league matches behind closed doors

France's top two divisions will be playing to empty stadiums until at least 15 April.

Organisers of professional football in France have bowed to the inevitable and ordered all matches in the top two divisions to be played behind closed doors until 15 April due to the spread of coronavirus.

The move follows a government decision to ban gatherings of more than 1,000 spectators as part of the battle to tackle the infection which has claimed 30 lives and infected more than 1,600 people in France.

On Monday, police chiefs in Paris said Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund would be played at the Parc des Princes without fans.

Some fan groups though have vowed to flout the ban and congregate around the stadium on the western outskirts of Paris.

Measures

On Tuesday, the Spanish and Portuguese leagues announced matches in the top two divisions would be played without fans in the stadium in order to arrest the spread of the virus.

"According to information from the High Sports Council (CSD) La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank matches will be played behind closed doors and for at least the next two weeks," a La Liga statement read.

"La Liga will remain in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to meet their recommendations and/or decisions, and put first the health of fans, players, club employees and journalists during the health crisis of Covid-19."

Bosses of Portugal's Primeira Liga gave no details about when fans would be allowed back into stadiums.

