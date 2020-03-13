Virus fears force suspension of French football season until further notice

Not for a while: the logo of the French top league will be put under wraps as the competition is suspended.

The French football season has been suspended "until further notice" because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Professional Football League.

The organisers of the top league competitions said that they had taken a "unanimous" decision to stop playing with immediate effect following an emergency meeting on Friday, having previously said games would continue to be played behind closed doors until mid-April.

The Italian and Spanish football authorities have already taken similar measures.

The representatives of the French clubs in the top two leagues made it clear that they felt it was a mistake to continue to play matches behind closed doors.

Climate of fear among players

The risk of player-to-player transmission has created a climate of fear among the top professionals.

All of this weekend's league clashes, including tonight's Lyon-Reims match, are postponed.

In last night's solemn address to the French nation, in the face of what he called "the most serious health crisis for a century," President Emmanuel Macron made no specific recommendation to restrict sports events. But the French leader did call for "a sacred union" and a high level of personal responsibility in reacting to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision by the clubs has been applauded by the professional footballers' association.

