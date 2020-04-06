France's 2018 World Cup winners back health workers fighting coronavirus

Kylian Mbappé was among the France World Cup winning squad who contributed to a video of support for France's health care workers.

Players and staff of France’s 2018 football World Cup winning squad have joined forces to hail the country’s health service workers in their battle to look after victims of the coronavirus pandemic

In a video entitled: "Merci au personnel soignant" (Thank you carers), head coach Didier Deschamps as well as star players such as skipper Hugo Lloris and striker Antoine Griezmann, praise the bravery of the doctors and nurses as well as the ancillary staff.

“Today it is you who are playing this match so we are all behind you. We are cheering you on,” they say.

The video was published on social media three days after it emerged that the French Football Federation and the squad had given an undisclosed donation to AP-HP, the body which runs hospitals in and around Paris.

Salute

Deschamps, who skippered France to World Cup victory in 1998, is the first to appear on the video. The 51-year-old is followed by Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kylian Mbappé and Griezmann.

Other stars such as Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud also add their voices.

“Normally, you’re the ones behind us, singing and pushing us on during our matches. We’re behind you now. You’re going to win this fight against the virus.”

More than 8,000 people have died in France from coronavirus with more than 92,000 confirmed cases of the illness.

