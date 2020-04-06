England's Harry Kane: follow rules on coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane used his platform as skipper of England to call on Britons to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

England football skipper Harry Kane has added his voice to the coronavirus lockdown campaign in Britain by urging people to keep calm and stay home during the pandemic.

In a video posted on social media by the Football Association, the English game’s ruling body, Kane said the only option was to enjoy the time at home with loved ones.

"During this time I think it's important to just stay calm," Kane said. "On a match day that's how I like to be so I'm using that same energy whilst I'm at home.

"We can only look after ourselves, we can only stay at home and help the healthcare services and everyone saving lives at the moment."

Kane’s call came a day after Queen Elizabeth II made a televised address to Britons.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” said the queen. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal.

“We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said.

Kane, who has scored 32 goals for England in 45 appearances, said: "There's no need to panic but I think it's important we do everything we can to help. Stay at home, be calm, spend some time with whoever you're living with and enjoy these moments."

England's Premier League suspended matches on 19 March with the hope or resuming action on 30 April.

However with deaths from coronavirus and confirmed cases of the illness continuing to rise in Britain, it said on Friday that there would be no matches until the health situation had improved.

Kane, 26, has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Tottenham Hotspur on 1 January.

He had been scheduled to return in time for the end of the Premier League season and, following his pyrotechnics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was expected to lead England’s bid for glory at Euro 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, that competition was postponed, like the Tokyo Olympics, until next year.

"I can keep fit with the gym, added Kane. “I’m fortunate enough to have these things in the house, but in general the most important thing is to rest up and be ready for when we start playing football again."

