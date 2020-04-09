Southampton players take pay cut to help club during coronavirus pandemic

Head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is among the Southampton staff that has agreed to take a wage cut.

Players at the English Premier League outfit Southampton have agreed to a 10 per cent wage cut for three months to help the club navigate its way through the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising Read more

The move emerged hours after a phalanx of Premier League players announced they had set up a fund in association with the National Health Service Charities Trust to assist staff in the front line of the fight against the virus which has claimed 7,000 lives in Britain.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, and his coaching team as well as the club’s directors have also agreed to the 10 per cent deferral.

The 20 Premier League clubs could lose up to 1 billion euros if the league is cancelled. When play was suspended in March, Liverpool were within six points of their first top flight title in 30 years.

Despite announcing profits of 42 million euros last month, they followed clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United and applied to a government furlough plan which pays up to 80 per cent of an employee’s wages.

Outcry

After an outcry from local politicians as well as supporters’ groups, Liverpool’s executives said they had made a mistake and would not ask for tax-payers’ help. Tottenham and Newcastle have yet to reverse their decision.

“Southampton will not use the government’s job retention scheme during April, May and June,” said a club statement.

“Measures are in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June.”

On Thursday it emerged that another Premier League side, West Ham United, was urging players to defer their wages.

Cuts

West Ham head coach David Moyes has agreed a 30 per cent reduction along with the club’s vice-chairperson, Karren Brady, to ensure that full-time and casual staff continue to receive all their wages.

West Ham, who were in the thick of a relegation battle when play was suspended in March, would take a further hit to their finances if they drop to the second tier Championship.

The prospect of falling into a lower division does not threaten the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Prestige

However, despite boasting an enviable trophy cabinet, one of the world’s richest and most prestigious clubs was scrambling to balance its books on Thursday.

Its players, coaches and leading directors will take a pay cut of between 10 and 20% this year to help non-playing staff.

"The decision was taken by players, coaches and employees to avoid traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers," said a club statement.

The club's basketball team has also agreed voluntary pay cuts.

In March, Barcelona's players said they would accept a 70% pay cut and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff received their full wages.

On Thursday, Celta Vigo joined the line. The club said the cuts would apply to salaries above a certain, unspecified level and would include coaches, first-team players, directors and some medical staff.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe