Austrian health chiefs clear the track for Formula 1 season-opening race

Formula 1 organisers have targeted the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg for the start of the season.

Formula 1 bosses were on Thursday working on a package of measures that will allow the Austrian Grand Prix to be staged on 5 July.

Advertising Read more

The race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg was targeted as the first event of the season after the French GP was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That setback came just a few hours before managers at the Silverstone track in central England said they would hold the British GP without spectators on 19 July.

Rudolf Anschober, Austria’s health minister, said on Wednesday that the Austrian race could go ahead as long as Formula 1 and circuit managers provide a credible, coronavirus-proof health and safety plan.

"Authorisation to stage the event depends entirely on the security proposals that the organisers present," Anschober told Radio O1.

"We will only allow such events under very strict conditions and of course, I think it goes without saying, without a crowd."

Behind closed doors

It is understood the government wants the race weekend, which starts on 3 July, to be organised on what is calls a closed circuit.

Under the structure, only people involved in the management of the race would be allowed into the circuit with the teams.

The Formula 1 season should have started in Australia on 15 March. Despite the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, organisers insisted the race would go ahead at Albert Park in Melbourne.

But after a McClaren team member contracted the disease and increasing concerns about 100,000 people milling around the circuit on the race day, the event was cancelled just before the initial practice laps.

Since then the subsequent nine events have been cancelled or postponed.

Season reconfigured

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September,” said Formula 1 chief Chase Carey.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas,” he added.

Formula 1 rules say that eight grand prix need to be held for a season to be validated.

Even though F1 bosses have mooted extending the 2020 season into 2021, the plan remains for a 15-18 race campaign to culminate in the Gulf with the rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe