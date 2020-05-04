Spanish football bosses back Basques' bid for fan-filled Copa del Rey final

Luis Rubiales, who heads the Spanish football federation, said he supported Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao in their drive to play the 2020 Copa del Rey final in front of fans.

Spanish football chiefs have backed Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao in their bid to have the first all-Basque Copa del Rey final played with supporters in the stadium.

Advertising Read more

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) outlined its support following talks with the two clubs on Monday.

Luis Rubiales, the RFEF president, said he would ask the organisation’s general assembly on 8 May if the final could be played with open doors.

“The RFEF fully shares the desire of the two clubs to play the final when health and sporting circumstances allow ... open to the public and in the presence of fans and all those who wish to attend,” an RFEF statement said.

The final should have been played on 18 April at the Olympic Stadium in Seville.

But the showdown was cancelled as Spain battled with the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 27,000 people in the country.

Desire for game with fans

"The desire and will of both clubs has always been, now and before, to play and enjoy the final match along with the supporters," Sociedad and Athletic said in a joint press release. "This is what we would like most. A final to be lived with our supporters in the stands.”

When Rubiales announced the postponement in March, he said the goal was for the final to be played in front of fans.

However a new date has yet to be fixed and the Spanish leagues remain suspended though there are plans for a resumption of the 2019/20 season.

When play was suspended in La Liga, Real Sociedad were fourth - the final berth offering access to next season’s Uefa Champions League.

European aspirations

Athletic were in 10th and well outside the positions for the European competitions. They will only advance to next season’s Europa League with a victory in the Copa del Rey final.

However, if Sociedad finish fourth and win the final, it will be the team in seventh in La Liga which progresses to the Europa League.

Bilbao won the inaugural Spanish cup in 1903 and have hoisted the trophy 22 times since that initial success but their last triumph came in 1984. Real Sociedad, who beat Real Madrid on the way to the final, have won the Copa del Rey twice.

“By sharing the final together with fans, supporters, subscribers, members and partners, we will be celebrating the true essence, and raison d'etre of this wonderful sport,” Sociedad and Athletic added in their joint statement.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe