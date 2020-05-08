Rennes teen genius Camavinga says he's not yet the Real thing

The 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rennes wunderkind Eduardo Camavinga has played down talk of a big money move to more glamorous football clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year old midfielder told Ouest-France newspaper that he was flattered to be associated with some of the world’s most famous outfits but he was happy at Rennes.

“Of course, it’s great that such big clubs are taking an interest,” he said during his first major media interview.

“But that doesn’t concern me too much, mostly because I feel good where I am.”

In April 2019, Camavinga became at 16 years and five months, the youngest player to take the field for the Rennes first team in a top flight match.

Growing expectations

He has featured more prominently in the 2019/2020 campaign and after the season was cut short due to the coronavirus, he will - if he stays - play for Rennes in the qualifying rounds for the group stages of next season’s Uefa Champions League - their first venture into European football's most prestigious club competition.

It is expected that Camavinga will ultimately grace that tournament more regularly in the engine room of one of the planet's more heralded teams.

“Obviously we’ll see what happens in the future," he said. "I let my parents and agent deal with all that kind of thing.”

After impressing the scouts while playing in Brittany for Drapeau Fougères, Camavinga, who was born to Congolese parents in Angola, joined the Rennes academy at the age of 11.

By 15, he was playing for the under 19s. The reserve team followed soon after.

“Of course you hear about some of the rumours and sometimes you just can’t avoid it," he added.

"Back in December after a match at Amiens, one of their players said: 'Can we swap shirts before you go to Madrid?’ I didn’t feel in the mood for messing around as we had just lost. But in the end I thought about it and had a laugh with him."

Just after the Ligue de Football Professionnel declared the season over, the Rennes boss, Julien Stéphan, said Camavinga would benefit from staying in Brittany to build on the advances of a season in which he gained an international cap with the France under-21 side.

“He’s at a place that he knows,” added Stéphan. "He’s surrounded by people who know him well and who have a lot of confidence in him.

“Next season he has to come up again with the excellent performances we’ve seen this season. That’s the next thing for him.

"He has got incredible potential but everyone knows how difficult high level football can be.

“We’ve got to let him grow up, find his range and enjoy himself on the field.”

