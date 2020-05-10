Positive coronavirus tests force Dynamo Dresden out of Bundesliga restart

Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich led the German first division when play was suspended in March.

German football’s smooth return from the two-month coronavirus lockdown suffered a glitsch on Sunday after it was revealed that the entire Dynamo Dresden team has been placed in quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests among the players.

Dresden were scheduled to play at Hannover 96 on 17 May in their first game back in the 2 Bundesliga following the suspension. The game has been postponed.

“After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden … decided that the entire second division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home,” the club said.

“Due to the quarantine measures, we will not be able to travel to Hannover for the away game on matchday 26 as planned.”

Dynamo’s sporting director, Ralf Minge, added: “In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures.

“We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the German Football League to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in the game in the next 14 days.”

Planned return

On Wednesday, Angerla Merkel's government gave the all-clear for the top two divisions to restart after the lockdown. The Bundesliga then targeted 16 May for the resumption.

When the action was halted on 13 March, Dresden lay at the foot of the 18 team second division.

Further up the food chain, Bayern Munich set the pace in the top flight by four points with nine games remaining and three other clubs in the chase for the title.

The Bundesliga will be the first of the major European leagues to restart. Organisers have outlined strict regulations and guidelines for training and matches to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

Games will be played without fans in the stadiums. About 300 people, including players, staff and officials, will be in or around the grounds during match days.

