Wolfsburg savage Leverkusen's 12-game winning streak

German Bundesliga games have been played behind closed doors since the championship was relaunched after the lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 12-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to a shuddering halt on Tuesday night when they lost 4-1 at home to Wolfsburg.

Advertising Read more

Leverkusen had won 10 matches on the trot before the German government suspended the Bundesliga in March as part of its attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the league was relaunched on 16 May, Leverkusen have continued their good form with two victories which moved them into fourth - the final berth from the Bundesliga in next season’s Uefa Champions League.

However Peter Bosz’s men were upstaged in front of images of their own fans.

Leverkusen’s faithful responded to return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors by printing pictures of themselves on a large canvas across one of the main stands at the BayArena with the message: "We're there for you, you're there for us”.

The Leverkusen players, though, were nowhere to be seen.

Wolfsburg dominate

Wolfsburg midfielder Max Arnold and defender Marin Pongracic were the stars of the show.

Just before half-time, Arnold laid on the opener for Pongracic. It was the 22-year-old Croatian’s first goal for the club.

After the pause, Arnold doubled Wolfsburg’s advantage from a free-kick.

Leverkusen, who had won both their games since the Bundesliga came out of lockdown to move into the Champions League slots, failed to respond.

Renato Steffen added Wolfsburg’s third mid way through the second half and Pongracic doubled his tally 15 minutes from the end.

Julian Baumgartlinger grabbed a consolation in the dying stages.

The defeat leaves Leverkusen in fifth place after Borussia Moenchengladbach moved into fourth following their 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe