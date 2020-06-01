French Open could open centre court hospitality boxes to non-ticket holders

French tennis bosses are considering a plan to allow non-ticket holders into low-level hospitality boxes on centre court when the occupants leave.

French tennis chief Bernard Giudicelli has floated the idea of allowing spectators who do not have tickets for the show courts at the French Open into the exclusive loges - boxes - that ring the centre court.

The head of the French Tennis Federation (FFT) outlined his plan for the preserve of the hospitality junket brigade during an interview with French tennis star Gael Monfils on Monday.

Guidicelli said that from 2021 spectators who wanted to get a seat in a loge when it was empty would have to pay extra and would then receive a mobile phone text message informing them that a place was free. They would have to leave the box when the official occupants returned.

“It’s an idea to share out the loges,” Guidicelli said.

With play at the Roland Garros Stadium commencing at 11am during the first week, the loges are often glaringly empty at the start of the day. They are also sparsely populated during lunchtime and also in the early evening as aperitifs rather than clay court pyrotechnics become de rigueur for the executive fan.

However, Guidicelli said he would not remove them from the centre court.

Loges to stay

“The loges and the companies who pay for them are important for the income the FFT generates," he said.

“What a brilliant idea,” said Monfils. “When I went to Roland Garros when I was younger, I always wanted to be low down by the court. I hope it works out.”

Spectators - be they corporate or committed tennis fans - may not feature at all during the 2020 French Open which was rescheduled from May to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidicelli has raised the possibility that the second Grand Slam tournament of the season could be played behind closed doors. “We want to have as many people in the stadium as possible,” he told Monfils. “But it will be the government that makes the decision as to how many people can come in.

“Obviously what I want is a Roland Garros with lots and lots of people. But if the conditions don’t allow for that we will make our adjustments. And obviously a tournament without spectators is a possibility.

“It’s not one that I’m fond of because Roland Garros - just like the other big tournaments - is something for the players and the fans. That’s what creates the magic of the place and we want to keep that magic.”

