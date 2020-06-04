All Blacks legend Dan Carter returns home to play for Auckland Blues

Dan Carter won two rugby World Cups with New Zealand before playing in France's Top 14 and Japan's Top League.

Two-time world champion Dan Carter has announced at the age of 38 a return to New Zealand’s Super Rugby championship with the Auckland Blues.

Advertising Read more

Carter played for 13 years with the Canterbury Crusaders with whom he won three titles as he notched up a record 1,708 points. But the fly-half has not turned out in New Zealand since just before the 2015 World Cup.

After helping New Zealand to victory at the tournament in England, Carter retired from international rugby and signed for Racing 92 in France’s Top 14.

From there he moved to the Kobelco Steelers in Japan. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 Top League campaign, Carter said he would move on as a free agent.

"Two things from the lockdown that I realised was that I really enjoyed spending more time with my family and that I miss rugby," Carter said.

"I have not played for several months so it will take me a little bit of time to get game-ready," he added.

Chance to give back

During the 10-week deal in his homeland, Carter will be used as a cover for the injured full-back Stephen Perofeta and he will join a squad containing Beauden Barrett, his successor as All Blacks playmaker. Carter will also be behind rising star Otare Black in the pecking order.

"For me it is a chance to mentor some young players and to give back to New Zealand rugby," added Carter who will be on a contract worth around 1,000 euros a week.

“It's definitely not about money, he's not getting rich doing it," said Blues head coach Leon MacDonald, who played with Carter for the Crusaders and New Zealand.

"If he gets back into playing form that warrants selection, then he could help us as a utility back in midfield or full-back," MacDonald said.

Legend

Often described as the best fly-half to play the game, Carter won the first of his 112 Tests for the All Blacks in 2003 against Wales.

He scored a record 1,598 points during his international career and was the world player of the year in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

All Blacks defender, Aaron Smith, hailed Carter's return on Twitter.

Omg haha the 🐐 is back in Super rugby! @DanCarter #Lesssgoooo — Aaron Smith (@Te_Nug) June 4, 2020

Graham Henry, a former All Blacks coach, said he had no doubt that Carter still had the ability to play at the top level, despite his age.

"It's marvellous, he'll add a huge amount of experience but he's also been playing very well in Japan," Henry told Radio New Zealand.

The Blues claimed the last of their three Super Rugby titles in 2003 and have not made the play-offs since 2011.

MacDonald admitted the side was lucky to have enlisted Carter's services.

“Some of the young guys are pinching themselves,” MacDonald said. “They don’t know whether to shake his hand or get an autograph.”

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe