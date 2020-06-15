Bayern boss Flick urges his men to beat Bremen and seize Bundesliga crown

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has steered the side to the cusp of the Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick urged his players to wrap up the Bundesliga title at the first time of asking on Tuesday night at Werder Bremen.

Flick’s men go into the game at the Wohninvest-Weser-Stadion seven points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

A win over relegation-threatened Bremen will deliver an eighth consecutive title and a record-extending 30th overall.

"The target is to win again in Bremen,” said Flick on the eve of the clash. “We want to just seal the deal."

The Bundesliga was suspended in March as Germany fought to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. On 16 May the German championship became the first major European league to restart.

Resumption

While leagues in the Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland and France have been declared over,

Portugal resumed the Primeira Liga on 4 June and Spain’s La Liga came back on 11 June. England’s Premier League will return on 17 June.

Bayern have been in imperious form since the action restarted. They have won all of their six games racking up 19 goals and conceding only five. Their 1-0 success at Borussia Dortmund on 26 May took them seven points clear.

“We are on an excellent run and want to continue our winning streak," said Flick, who took over as head coach when Niko Kovac was sacked last November.

The surge has also propelled Bayern into the final of the German Cup following a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on 10 June. Bayern will play Bayer Leverkusen on 4 July in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

They are also in good shape to reach the last eight of the Uefa Champions League. Bayern won 3-0 at Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 clash. The second leg at the Allianz Arena should be a formality.

