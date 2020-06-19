Marseille cleared to play in Champions League despite 3m euro fine for breaking funding rules

Marseille coach André Villas-Boas will lead the side into its first Champions League campaign in seven years.

Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille have escaped a ban from next season’s Champions League despite the continent’s ruling body, Uefa, fining the club 3 million euros for breaching its rules on financing.

Uefa’s watchdogs cracked down on the club after seeing the accounts for 2018-2019. An agreed deficit of 51m euros was overspent by 40 million euros.

As a punishment, Uefa’s financial control of clubs committee said it would withhold 15 per cent of Marseille’s earnings from next season’s Champions League and it would keep the same amount if the club qualifies for European competitions in the 2021/22 season.

The club would also be limited to 23 players instead of 25 for their European campaigns until 2022/23.

Marseille advanced to the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in seven years after the French season was declared over in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of May, the coach, André Villas-Boas, ended speculation that he would resign following the departure of the sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Marseille were 12 points behind Paris Saint-Germain when the Ligue de Football Professionnel terminated the season.

