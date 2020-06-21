Everton frustrate Liverpool's glory march as Chelsea punish Aston Villa

Liverpool nudged closer to their first top flight title in 30 years following a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men moved onto 83 points from their 30 games and need five more points to lift the crown.

At the other end of the table, Aston Villa’s hopes of survival suffered a blow after a 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

Kortney Hause gave Villa the lead just before half-time but substitute Christian Pulisic levelled on the hour mark and France international Olivier Giroud grabbed Chelsea’s second a few minutes later.

The loss leaves Villa with 26 points from their 30 games and in the second of the three relegation places.

However, with eight fixtures remaining, Bournemouth, Watford, West Ham United and Brighton are also in danger of the drop to the second tier.

“Unfortunately Chelsea have a little bit of quality and fortune favoured them,” said the Villa manager Dean Smith. “The thing we have worked on during the pause is being tougher to beat and we have become that.”

Chelsea remain fourth - the final berth for next season’s Uefa Champions League.

Following the comeback, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard hailed the impact of Pulisic on his first appearance since a thigh injury curtailed his season in January.

“Christian He will start games for us, of course,” said Lampard. “And I think he's going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in but going forward.

"He was hungry. I know that and I felt for him, as I felt for the players with long-term injuries.

"The ability he's got to arrive in the box, it's a big thing, I've spoken about it with him all season.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Newcastle United swept past Sheffield United 3-0 at St James’s Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton were on target for the hosts who took a big step towards securing their Premier League future.

Newcastle United have 38 points, 11 more than Bournemouth who occupy the final relegation place.

