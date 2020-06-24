Klopp revels in job well done as Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp is on the verge of becoming the first Liverpool boss to steer the team to a Premier League title.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his players for their work before the Premier League season was suspended as they prepared for a potentially title-clinching game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

When the English top flight was halted in the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool had amassed 82 points from their 29 games.

Manchester City, the defending champions, were on 57 points following 28 matches.

Liverpool drew 0-0 at Everton in their first game after the hiatus. That Merseyside stalemate came four days after City had crushed Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. City followed that with a 5-0 annihilation of Burnley.

“City is flying again, two games eight goals, impressive," said Klopp on the eve of the match against Crystal Palace at Anfield. "But it should not be a surprise, it is a quality side."

Despite the resounding wins, City are still light years away from the pacesetters.

Klopp added: "What I realised when I watched City’s game against Burnley is how is it possible that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? We must have done some things pretty well."

Understatement. Before the goalless draw at Goodison Park on 21 June, Liverpool had only dropped five points. They had won 27 of their 29 games. The aberrations we're a 3-0 defeat at Watford on 29 February and a draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United in October.

Fast forward eight months and Klopp's side are on the cusp of hoisting the club's first domestic championship since 1990.

A victory against Palace coupled with a Manchester City draw or defeat at fourth-placed Chelsea on Thursday night will usher in the glory.

Should both Liverpool and City win, Liverpool’s next chance to claim the title will be at Manchester City on 2 July.

