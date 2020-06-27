French stars Coman and Cuisance shine in Bayern title pageant at Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich were awarded the Bundesliga title on Saturday after wrapping up their 2019/2020 campaign on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Wolfsburg.

Hansi Flick’s men hoisted the crown at an empty Volkswagen Arena 11 days after winning it for the eighth consecutive season with a 1-0 victory at Werder Bremen.

Bayern finished with a flourish. They notched up their 100th goal in their 38th game of the season.

France international Kingsley Coman opened the scoring in the fourth minute after Thomas Muller's slick pass behind the defence.

Just before half-time, Coman’s compatriot Michael Cuisance scored his first goal for the club.

The 20-year-old swept home from just outside the penalty area to give the Bavarians a cushion.

So excited to win my first title and finish the season with my first professional goal 🤩🥇🏆🔥 @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/KR8m6cw9V9 — Michael Cuisance (@MichaelCUISANCE) June 27, 2020

Meltdown

Any hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback were effectively ended when Joshua Guilavogui was sent off for a second bookable offence after tripping Cuisance in the penalty area.

Robert Lewandowski dispatched the resulting spot kick to notch up his 34th Bundesliga goal of the season.

The strike also gave the 31-year-old Poland international the kudos of the best striker in the league. Muller added the gloss for Bayern 11 minutes from time.

“It’s nice to have the trophy in your hands,” said Flick. "But the league championship is an interim goal."

Bayern could repeat the feats of the 2013 vintage. They face Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the German Cup on 4 July.

And in August they will take part in the mini-tournament in Portugal to determine the winner of this season’s Uefa Champions League.

This campaign’s format was reconfigured after leagues were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ups

As Bundesliga champions, Bayern will move into the group stages of the 2020/21 tournament.

Borussia Dortmund progress as runners-up. RB Leipzig will also play in the tournament after finishing third. Timo Werner ended his time at the club with both goals in the 2-1 win at Augsburg.

The 24-year-old Germany international, who scored either side of Ruben Vargas’s second-half equaliser, will appear in the English Premier League next season for Chelsea who have yet to secure their passage to the Champions League.

Borussia Moenchengladbach will be Germany’s fourth team in the Champions League.

Knowing that a slip-up at home to Hertha Berlin might allow Bayer Leverkusen to pip them to fourth place, they kept their nerve and won 2-1.

And downs

At the other end of the table, Werder Bremen, who started the day in the second relegation slot, smashed Koln 6-1. The three points from that annihilation left Bremen with 31 points, one more than Fortuna Dusseldorf who lost 3-0 at FC Union Berlin.

Paderborn, who lost their 22nd game of the season at Eintracht Frankfurt, will turn out in the second division next season with Dusseldorf.

Bremen will take on second tier Hamburg or Heidenheim over two matches for the right to play in next season’s Bundesliga.

