Doncic dominates as Mavs outgun Harden and the Rockets

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic backed up his much ballyhooed start with another double double on Sunday as the Mavericks handed the Houston Rockets their third straight defeat

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Slovenia's Luka Doncic continued his otherworldly start to the NBA season, scoring 41 points as the Dallas Mavericks won their fifth straight with a 137-123 victory over the slumping Houston Rockets.

Doncic, whose remarkable start has his per game averages at near triple-double levels, also had 10 assists and six rebounds while Rockets superstar James Harden finished with 32 points and 11 assists in a showdown of dominant scorers.

His fellow European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, of Latvia, also recorded a double-double on Sunday with 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Mavericks led wire-to-wire for the victory.

Tim Hardaway scored 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including five of 11 on three-pointers in the win in front of a crowd of 18,050 at Toyota Center arena.

The Rockets dropped their third straight game following an eight-game winning streak. Houston had their moments when they came close to forging a tie but they always fell just short.

Dallas shot 48 percent overall and hit 17 of 44 three-pointers. The Rockets finished 10 of 44 from beyond the arc as Harden alone missed 13 of the 15 three pointers he attempted.

The Rockets opened the game with three turnovers on their first three possessions, fuelling the Mavericks' 7-0 start.

Clint Capela recorded his sixth 20-rebound game in seven starts, pairing 22 boards with 21 points.

Russell Westbrook added 27 points, while P.J. Tucker and Danuel House scored 16 points apiece.

© 2019 AFP