WADA's proposed Russia ban: key points

The World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee has recommended a series of sanctions against Russia after falsified data was handed over to investigators probing the country's drugs scandal.

Here is a summary of key sanctions against Russia WADA's Executive Committee could approve at its meeting in Paris on December 9.

All sanctions subject to appeal to Court of Abritration for Sport.

-- A four-year ban on participation in international sporting events.

Russian athletes and support personnel may only participate in major events if they are able to demonstrate they are not in any way implicated in the broader Russian doping scandal. Individual athletes who meet this standard will not be allowed to represent the Russian Federation.

-- Russian government officials and representatives barred from boards or committees or any other bodies of any signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code.

-- Russian government officials/representatives may not participate in or attend any of the following events for four years -- the Youth Olympic Games (summer and winter), the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (summer and winter); any other event organized by a major event organisation; and any World Championships organized or sanctioned by any signatory.

-- A four-year ban on staging sports events. Russia may not host major events, or bid for hosting rights, during this period.

If an event has already been awarded to Russia, the hosting rights must be removed unless "it is legally or practically impossible to do so."

In addition, Russia will be barred from bidding for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

-- Russia's flag may not be flown at any major event staged in the four-year period.

-- A four-year ban on senior Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Paralympic Committee officials attending major sporting events.

