Skip to main content
LIVE
LIVE
France
Europe
International
Sciences & Technology
Culture

Colombian protest leaders call new strike after Duque meeting

Issued on: Modified:

A Colombian army soldier guards a street on November 22, 2019 in Bogota, where protest leaders called a new general strike
A Colombian army soldier guards a street on November 22, 2019 in Bogota, where protest leaders called a new general strike AFP/File
Advertising

Bogota (AFP)

Protest leaders in Colombia called a new general strike for Wednesday after meeting with President Ivan Duque as anti-government demonstrations entered their sixth consecutive day.

"There is a strike tomorrow and we will continue looking at what actions we can take," said Diogenes Orjuela, head of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), following the meeting in Bogota.

He said protests would continue throughout Tuesday, with cacerolazos or pot banging demonstrations taking place at midday and in the evening, as well as a candle-light rallies.

The meeting with the National Strike Committee -- which brings together unions, indigenous people, students and opposition parties -- will form part of the national dialogue Duque launched on Sunday to address corruption, economic inequality and other woes.

The protests have left four dead -- including a young man who died Monday evening after being wounded over the weekend -- and some 500 people injured.

© 2019 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.