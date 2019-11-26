Two rockets fired from Gaza at Israel: army

The Iron Dome defense system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in pictured the southern Israeli town of Sderot in November 2018

Jerusalem (AFP)

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israel on Tuesday, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the army said.

Sirens sounded around the Israeli town of Sderot, close to the border with the Palestinian enclave.

"Two (rocket) launches were identified from territory in the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory," the Israeli army said in a statement, adding that one of the projectiles was intercepted.

It did not say what happened to the second rocket.

The latest rocket fire comes after a brief flare-up between Israel and the Islamist-ruled territory ended just under two weeks ago.

On November 12, Israeli fire killed a top Islamic Jihad commander, sparking immediate retaliatory rocket fire from the group, which is allied to Hamas, the organisation that runs Gaza.

The Israeli military said around 450 rockets were fired at its territory in that episode and air defences intercepted dozens of them.

After two days of clashes which killed 34 Palestinians and no Israelis, a ceasefire began on November 14.

