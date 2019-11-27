Italy lock Budd undergoes surgery on broken hand

Italy's lock Dean Budd runs in a try during the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Milan (AFP)

Italy lock Dean Budd has undergone surgery on a broken hand, his club Benetton Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old New Zealand-born Italy international fractured a metacarpal bone in his right hand during the team's Champions Cup defeat to Leinster on November 11.

"The surgery succeeded to perfection," the club said.

Budd joined Benetton in 2012, and gained eligibility to play for Italy by way of residency two years later.

Benetton next play at French club Lyon in the Champions Cup, with both teams looking for their first win in Pool 1.

