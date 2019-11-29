Football: Euro 2020 venues
The draw for the Euro 2020 finals takes place in Bucharest on Saturday at 1700 GMT, with just over six months to go until the start of the 24-team tournament, which for the first time will be played in 12 cities across the continent.
Here is a factfile of the 12 venues:
Rome
Stadio Olimpico (capacity 68,000)
Opened in 1953
Home of Lazio and Roma
Four matches:
Three Group A matches, all involving Italy, on June 12, June 17 and June 21
One quarter-final on July 4
Baku
Olympic Stadium (capacity 69,000)
Opened in 2015
Home of Azerbaijan national team and venue for 2019 Europa League final
Four matches:
Three Group A matches on June 13, June 17 and June 21
One quarter-final on July 4
Copenhagen
Parken Stadium (capacity 38,000)
Opened in 1992
Home of FC Copenhagen
Four matches:
Three Group B matches, all involving Denmark, on June 13, June 18 and June 22
One Round of 16 match on June 29
Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg Stadium (capacity 61,000)
Opened in 2017
Home of Zenit Saint Petersburg
Four matches:
Three Group B matches on June 13, June 17 and June 22 (two of these matches will involve Russia)
One quarter-final on July 3
Amsterdam
Johan Cruyff Arena (capacity 54,000)
Opened in 1996
Home of Ajax
Four matches:
Three Group C matches, all involving Netherlands, on June 14, June 18 and June 22
One Round of 16 match on June 27
Bucharest
Arena Nationala (capacity 54,000)
Reopened in 2001
Home of Romanian national team as well as FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest games
Four matches:
Three Group C matches on June 14, June 18 and June 22
One Round of 16 match on June 29
London
Wembley Stadium (capacity 90,000)
Reopened following renovation in 2007
Home of England national team
Seven matches:
Three Group D matches, all involving England, on June 14, June 19 and June 23
One Round of 16 match on June 27
Both semi-finals on July 7 and July 8
The final on July 12
Glasgow
Hampden Park (capacity 51,000)
Opened in 1903
Home of Scotland national team and Queen's Park
Four matches:
Three Group D matches on June 15, June 19 and June 23
One Round of 16 match on June 30
Bilbao
San Mames (capacity 53,000)
Opened in 2013
Home of Athletic Bilbao
Four matches:
Three Group E matches, all involving Spain, on June 15, June 20 and June 24
One Round of 16 match on June 28
Dublin
Dublin Arena (capacity 51,000)
Renovation completed in 2010
Home of Republic of Ireland national team and Irish Rugby
Four matches:
Three Group E matches on June 15, June 19 and June 24
One Round of 16 match on June 30
Budapest
Puskas Arena (capacity 68,000)
Opened in November 2019
Home of Hungary national team
Four matches:
Three Group F matches on June 16, June 20 and June 24
One Round of 16 match on June 28
Munich
Football Arena Munich (capacity 70,000)
Opened in 2005
Home of Bayern Munich
Four matches:
Three Group F matches, all involving Germany, on June 16, June 20 and June 24
One quarter-final on July 3
