Football: Euro 2020 venues

London's iconic Wembley stadium will host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020

Bucharest (AFP)

The draw for the Euro 2020 finals takes place in Bucharest on Saturday at 1700 GMT, with just over six months to go until the start of the 24-team tournament, which for the first time will be played in 12 cities across the continent.

Here is a factfile of the 12 venues:

Rome

Stadio Olimpico (capacity 68,000)

Opened in 1953

Home of Lazio and Roma

Four matches:

Three Group A matches, all involving Italy, on June 12, June 17 and June 21

One quarter-final on July 4

Baku

Olympic Stadium (capacity 69,000)

Opened in 2015

Home of Azerbaijan national team and venue for 2019 Europa League final

Four matches:

Three Group A matches on June 13, June 17 and June 21

One quarter-final on July 4

Copenhagen

Parken Stadium (capacity 38,000)

Opened in 1992

Home of FC Copenhagen

Four matches:

Three Group B matches, all involving Denmark, on June 13, June 18 and June 22

One Round of 16 match on June 29

Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg Stadium (capacity 61,000)

Opened in 2017

Home of Zenit Saint Petersburg

Four matches:

Three Group B matches on June 13, June 17 and June 22 (two of these matches will involve Russia)

One quarter-final on July 3

Amsterdam

Johan Cruyff Arena (capacity 54,000)

Opened in 1996

Home of Ajax

Four matches:

Three Group C matches, all involving Netherlands, on June 14, June 18 and June 22

One Round of 16 match on June 27

Bucharest

Arena Nationala (capacity 54,000)

Reopened in 2001

Home of Romanian national team as well as FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest games

Four matches:

Three Group C matches on June 14, June 18 and June 22

One Round of 16 match on June 29

London

Wembley Stadium (capacity 90,000)

Reopened following renovation in 2007

Home of England national team

Seven matches:

Three Group D matches, all involving England, on June 14, June 19 and June 23

One Round of 16 match on June 27

Both semi-finals on July 7 and July 8

The final on July 12

Glasgow

Hampden Park (capacity 51,000)

Opened in 1903

Home of Scotland national team and Queen's Park

Four matches:

Three Group D matches on June 15, June 19 and June 23

One Round of 16 match on June 30

Bilbao

San Mames (capacity 53,000)

Opened in 2013

Home of Athletic Bilbao

Four matches:

Three Group E matches, all involving Spain, on June 15, June 20 and June 24

One Round of 16 match on June 28

Dublin

Dublin Arena (capacity 51,000)

Renovation completed in 2010

Home of Republic of Ireland national team and Irish Rugby

Four matches:

Three Group E matches on June 15, June 19 and June 24

One Round of 16 match on June 30

Budapest

Puskas Arena (capacity 68,000)

Opened in November 2019

Home of Hungary national team

Four matches:

Three Group F matches on June 16, June 20 and June 24

One Round of 16 match on June 28

Munich

Football Arena Munich (capacity 70,000)

Opened in 2005

Home of Bayern Munich

Four matches:

Three Group F matches, all involving Germany, on June 16, June 20 and June 24

One quarter-final on July 3

