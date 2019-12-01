PSG's game at Monaco falls victim to storm alert

Advertising Read more

Monaco (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at Monaco on Sunday evening has been called off due to forecast heavy storms.

The fixture "will be postponed to a later date" Monaco announced.

That could be problematic. PSG, who are in the Champions League, are scheduled to play twice a week until the French mid-season break between December 21 and January 11.

A spokesman for PSG said the squad, which was already in the south of France, would fly back from Nice at around 16.00 local time.

A thousand Parisian supporters had been expected in the Principality and PSG tweeted that it would send them "an email with the terms of exchange or refund."

Both clubs are scheduled to play on Wednesday, with PSG at home to Nantes and Monaco at Toulouse.

On Sunday morning, two French regions, including Alpes-Maritimes which surrounds the principality, were placed on red alert for floods by Meteo France, the French weather service.

It said the area faces what it called a "marked Mediterranean episode" of intense storms.

Rainfall could total as much as 200mm (almost eight inches) over the weekend, Meteo France said. It said that it expected coastal areas to be the most affected, with "very significant risks of runoff and overflow from coastal rivers."

PSG are five points clear of Marseille with Monaco in 14th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Sunday's lost fixture, the "Professional Football League Competitions Committee will later set the date of the match" the league said in a statement.

In Alpes-Maritimes and the neighbouring Var region 148 municipalities were declared disaster areas on Saturday after the damage caused by a previous Mediterranean episode last weekend, which resulted in the death of six people in the Var.

