Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.75%

Ottawa (AFP)

Canada's central bank on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent, saying it is cautiously optimistic that global growth is set to rebound and recession fears are "waning."

"There is nascent evidence that the global economy is stabilizing," the Bank of Canada said in a statement, adding that growth was "expected to edge higher over the next couple of years."

Financial markets, it added, have been bolstered by "waning recession concerns," despite being "buffeted by news on the trade front."

Earlier, Wall Street stocks rose on upbeat reports on US-China trade talks.

Worries about the on-again off-again negotiations have pressured stocks in recent days, leading to three straight declines.

But analysts cited a Bloomberg News report that characterized Washington and Beijing as near finalizing a partial trade agreement that would avert new tariffs threatened for later this month.

The Bank of Canada said ongoing trade conflicts and "related uncertainty are still weighing on global economic activity, and remain the biggest source of risk to the outlook."

It noted that Canada's economy slowed in the third quarter as exports fell, but that consumer spending, housing and business investment were strong.

"The adverse impact of trade conflicts against the sources of resilience in the Canadian economy" will be watched closely by the bank, it said, as it mulls an increase or decrease in rate in 2020.

