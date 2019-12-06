Frustrated Cowboys boss coy on coaching change

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is under pressure following his team's lacklustre defeat to Chicago

Los Angeles (AFP)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to be drawn on the future of head coach Jason Garrett on Friday in an ill-tempered radio interview that was cut off for repeated swearing.

The 77-year-old Jones, one of the most prominent team owners in the NFL, couldn't hide his frustration in his regular appearance on the 105.3 The Fan radio station following the Cowboys' loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

The Cowboys' lacklustre 31-24 defeat has piled the pressure on Garrett and left Dallas at 6-7 for the season.

Jones however took exception to questions about the team when asked Friday whether the Cowboys felt embarrassed following Thursday's shambolic performance at Soldier Field.

"Hey, get your damn act together yourself," Jones told the 105.3 hosts. "We're going to have a good visit this morning but settle down just a little bit.

"We have a lot to go over, go on with your questions, but I'm going to give you the answers I want to give you this morning and I don’t like your attitude to come in. I don’t have the patience to jack with you today."

Jones however would not say if he was contemplating replacing Garrett when asked if he believed a change in coaching direction was necessary.

"I fully expect to have those questions, and I know if I did have answers I would not share them," he said.

"If you have other teams talent in mind, that's tampering, unless they're not involved in the NFL, and it wouldn't be smart if they were involved in other places."

The Cowboys owner meanwhile added that he understood the anger from fans, frustrated by the latest season of under-achievement from a franchise that has not won a Super Bowl since 1996.

"I've seen frustration from the fans. And I've seen it from everyone here," he said. "There's no one in the NFL more responsible for what's going on on the field than me."

Jones interview was cut off after the team owner was heard saying "bullshit".

A 105.3 official later confirmed the station had a delay system which automatically cuts calls in the event of repeated use of profanities.

