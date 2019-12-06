Trubisky guides Bears to 31-24 victory over Cowboys

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky celebrates after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Bears' NFL victory over the Dallas Cowboys

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Thursday to lead the Bears to a 31-24 NFL victory over the reeling Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys' third straight defeat dropped them to 6-7, although they remained atop the woeful NFC East division.

They are a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the last-placed New York Giants on Monday.

The Cowboys and Eagles face off on December 22.

Dallas opened the night at Chicago's Soldier Field with a 17-play touchdown drive -- then gave up 24 straight points.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the NFL's passing leader completed 27 of 49 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns.

But Elliott's 81 rushing yards marked his fifth game with less than 100 and Dallas kicker Brett Maher produced his 10th missed field goal of the season.

Trubisky and the Bears offense, meanwhile, were clicking.

Trubisky shook off an early interception to pilot four straight scoring drives as Chicago scored more than 25 points for just the second time this season.

The Bears tied it 7-7 when Trubisky connected with Allen Robinson with a five-yard touchdown pass and took a 10-7 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

Trubisky hit Robinson with an eight-yard touchdown pass shortly before halftime and Anthony Robinson scored a 14-yard touchdown that made it 24-7 in the third quarter.

"Overall a great team win," Trubisky said. "Defense played outstanding, O-line did a great job up front. Our playmakers made plays and I just did my thing."

Bears captured their fourth win in five games and improved to 7-6. They're in third place in the NFC North led by the 9-3 Green Bay Packers, but still in the playoff hunt.

