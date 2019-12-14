Arsenal's Tierney to miss three months with dislocated shoulder

Kieran Tierney is expected to miss three months of action due to a dislocated shoulder

London (AFP)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is facing up to three months out with a dislocated shoulder.

The Scotland international suffered the injury during the Gunners' 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday.

"Kieran will undergo surgery next week and will rehabilitate for around three months," Arsenal said in a statement on Saturday.

Tierney has suffered an injury ravaged start to his Arsenal career after a £25 million ($33 million) move from Celtic in August.

The 22-year-old did not make his debut until late September due to a hernia operation and has made just five Premier League appearances.

Tierney is now also a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 playoffs in March.

