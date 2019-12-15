'Jumanji' sequel bests 'Frozen II' to top N.America box office

Actor Jack Black arrives for the Hollywood premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" -- the movie dominated the box office in its debut weekend in theaters

Los Angeles (AFP)

"Jumanji: The Next Level" iced out "Frozen II" at the North American box office this weekend, raking in an estimated $60.1 million in its debut, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Sony's latest "Jumanji" sequel stars Jack Black, Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart as a group of friends returning to the dangerous but fascinating world of the Jumanji game.

Disney's "Frozen II" -- a return to Arendelle and the magical animated world of Queen Elsa, sister Anna and the gang -- took in an estimated $19.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

In third place was Lionsgate's droll murder mystery "Knives Out," at $9.3 million. Daniel Craig stars as a Southern detective hired by an anonymous client to unravel the bloody death of a wealthy patriarch.

Fourth spot went to new Warner Bros. release "Richard Jewell," a revisiting of the real-life tale of an Atlanta security guard falsely accused of playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing.

The film sparked controversy by suggesting that a now-dead female journalist traded sex for inside information. At $5 million, it was one of the poorest openings ever for a Clint Eastwood movie.

In fifth was Universal's new slasher film "Black Christmas," which appropriately opened on Friday the 13th, with a $4.4 million take that nearly recouped the film's $5 million cost.

It features a group of sorority sisters stranded on a deserted campus over the holidays -- naturally, fending off a killer.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Ford v. Ferrari" ($4.1 million)

"Queen & Slim" ($3.6 million)

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" ($3.4 million)

"Dark Waters" ($2 million)

"21 Bridges" ($1.2 million)

