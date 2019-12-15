Louisiana's Burrow wins US college's Heisman award

Heisman winner Joe Burrow switched to Louisiana State University after failing to win the starting job with Ohio State

Los Angeles (AFP)

Quarterback Joe Burrow was named the landslide winner on Saturday of the 85th Heisman Trophy, the annual award to the top US college football player.

Burrow, who switched to Louisiana State University after failing to win the starting job with Ohio State, led the Tigers to a 13-0 record this season.

"All my teammates have supported me, welcomed me with open arms," Burrow said. "A kid from Ohio coming down to the Bayou. It's been so awesome."

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second in the balloting.

Ohio State had two players in third and fourth place: quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.

Quarterbacks have captured the Heisman every year since 2000 except when running backs Reggie Bush in 2005, Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) won it.

Bush faced allegations of receiving improper benefits and later forfeited his trophy.

Burrow received 841 first-place votes ahead of Hurts' 12. Fields got six votes and Young 20.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received one first-place vote and finished 10th.

Burrow is the second player from LSU to win the Heisman, joining running back Billy Cannon, who did it in 1959.

Burrow leads the country in touchdown passes with 48.

