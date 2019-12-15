'Smash the dosser': Fury splits with coach ahead of Wilder clash

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tyson Fury has split with his coach Ben Davison just two months before his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Davison had been Fury's coach for the last two years but he revealed on Sunday that they have decided to part ways.

Fury, 31, will need to find a new trainer quickly with the Briton's clash against America's Wilder looming on February 22.

Davison confirmed the split on Twitter and insisted he remained friends with Fury while taking a swipe at Wilder.

"Obviously it's not gonna stop until there's an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end," he wrote.

"However, we remain friends and he will smash the dosser!!"

Despite his role in Fury's comeback from alcohol and drug issues, Davison was criticised for the fighter's lacklustre display against Otto Wallin in September.

The 12-round encounter in Las Vegas had seen the Swedish southpaw open up a sizeable cut above Fury's right eye in the third round, before Fury fought back to clinch victory by unanimous decision despite his impaired vision.

British WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said that a fight with Wilder or Fury must happen in 2020.

