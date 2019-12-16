US reassures Mexico on USMCA labor inspectors

Canadian Vice-Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (L), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) and Mexican negociatior Jesus Seade (C) sign an amended North American trade pact in December 2019

Washington (AFP)

Washington on Monday moved to reassure the Mexican government that the United States will not station labor inspectors at the US embassy as part of a new continental trade pact.

The overture by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sought to overcome a last-minute snag as US lawmakers face a ticking clock to ratify the US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Mexican officials were alarmed by the draft legislation submitted to Congress to implement the USMCA that calls for US officials to monitor Mexico's compliance with the labor provisions of the treaty.

That seemed to cross a red line for Mexico which opposed allowing foreign inspectors into factories to determine working conditions and wages.

Jesus Seade, Mexico's chief trade negotiator for North America, traveled to Washington on Sunday seeking clarification from President Donald Trump's administration.

"We are satisfied, very satisfied," Seade told reporters, after receiving "categorical" assurances from Lighthizer that US labor attaches would monitor labor conditions and provide technical assistance but "are not labor inspectors."

But he said the issue in the legislation "should have been discussed" with Mexican officials, and in their meeting Lighthizer "very correctly and amiably apologized."

Though the deal was initially signed more than a year ago, US Democrats held up ratification to demand greater oversight of Mexican labor compliance. The countries signed the amended trade pact last week.

In a letter to Seade on Monday, Lighthizer said US officials added provisions for as many as five Labor Department attaches posted to the US Embassy in Mexico to collaborate with officials, workers and civil society organizations to implement labor reforms.

"These personnel will not be 'labor inspectors' and will abide by all relevant Mexican laws," Lighthizer said.

The USMCA also allows for independent, three-person panels chose mutually my member countries to conduct on-site verifications if labor rights are not respected, Lighthizer added.

"But those verifications will not be conducted by the independent panelists, not by the labor attaches," Lighthizer said.

Following the meeting, Seade said, "We just finished for the second time."

