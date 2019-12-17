Ex-Samoa international Tekori signs new Toulouse deal on birthday

Advertising Read more

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Former Samoa forward Joe Tekori celebrated his 36th birthday by signing a two-year contract extension with Toulouse on Tuesday, the French Top 14 title holders announced.

Tekori, who announced his international retirement less than less than two months before the start of the Rugby World Cup earlier this year, has an option for an additional season with his new deal.

He has played 192 games for the Stade Ernest-Wallon side since joining in 2013 after six campaigns with local rivals Castres.

Tekori, who can feature at lock and across the back-row, holds the nick-name 'Papa' and could join the coaching staff after eventually calling time on his career.

"We are very proud a player like Joe has demonstrated his belief and confidence in us by extending his contract. His presence around the squad is a daily asset, with his performance on the field and in the life of the set-up," club president Didier Lacroix said in a statement.

The record 20-time champions of France sit in fourth place in the Top 14 after a slow start to the domestic campaign but lead their pool in the European Champions Cup.

