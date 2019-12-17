Guardiola waits on Arteta decision after talks with Arsenal

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is the hot favourite to be the next Arsenal manager

London (AFP)

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the League Cup quarter-final with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager's role at Arsenal, Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday.

The City boss revealed in his pre-match press conference Arteta had taken part in a training session with the cup holders and was due to head to Oxford on Wednesday.

"He's an incredible person... work ethic... and that's why he's with us," said Guardiola. "He is talking with Arsenal so I don't know what's going to happen.

"Now it happens with Mikel that teams want him. He knows exactly what we would like but at the end the decision is personal.

"The organisation of the club is always live, it doesn't always stay the same. What works today might not work tomorrow. The people today maybe won't be here tomorrow."

Speculation linking the former Gunners captain with the vacancy at the Emirates intensified after pictures emerged of Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham outside Arteta's house in the early hours of Monday.

It is understood City are unhappy the London club did not ask for permission to speak to Arteta and are especially annoyed because City played at Arsenal on Sunday and no approach was made when club officials met.

Arteta, 37, played more than 100 times for Arsenal, his final club before retiring, and joined City's coaching staff in 2016.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat to City increased the need for the Gunners to end the uncertainty over the manager's position, leaving the club as close to the relegation zone in 10th as they are to the top four.

Interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg replaced Unai Emery following his sacking last month but has won just one of his five matches at the helm, while the club are on a run of just one win from 12 games in total.

