Stern condition remains 'serious': NBA

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in a serious condition following his brain hemorrhage, the league said Tuesday

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in a serious condition following emergency surgery on a brain hemorrhage, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The 77-year-old former basketball chief was rushed to hospital in New York last Thursday after collapsing at a restaurant.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday," the NBA said Tuesday in its first update on Stern's condition.

"He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family."

Stern served as commissioner from 1984 to 2014 before he was replaced by Adam Silver.

During Stern's 30 years as commissioner, the league added seven new franchises, relocated a half-dozen others and dramatically increased revenues.

The average player salary went from $250,000 in 1984 to $5 million.

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and the International Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He was given the title of "Commissioner Emeritus" after he stepped down.

