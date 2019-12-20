Spurs boosted as Alderweireld signs new contract

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Belgian international Toby Alderweireld signed a new contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 30-year-old central defender, capped 98 times and a pivotal figure in Belgium's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, has been at Spurs since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

"We are delighted to announce that Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023," read a statement form the club.

"A mainstay of our back line, Toby played in 50 of our 58 matches last season, starting 12 of 13 in our run to the Champions League final. So far this term, he’s started 16 of our 17 games in the Premier League."

Alderweireld agreeing to a new contract is a boost for Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who was keen to sign him last year when he was in charge of Manchester United.

