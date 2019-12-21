"Nothing speaks against" Flick staying on as Bayern coach - Rummenigge

Interim coach Hansi Flick is set to be remain in charge of Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said "nothing speaks against it".

Hansi Flick is set to remain head coach of Bayern Munich until the end of the season after club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Saturday that "nothing speaks against it".

The 54-year-old was made interim boss for Bayern's remaining games of 2019 when Niko Kovac was sacked in early November.

Under Flick, Bayern have won eight of their last ten games, including Saturday's 2-0 victory at home to Wolfsburg ahead of the Bundesliga winter break.

"There is absolutely nothing to be said against it," Rummenigge told Sky when asked if Flick is likely to be kept on until May.

"We are very satisfied with the development of the team, the quality of play.

"The results are also very good. He's doing a good job," Rummenigge added.

Flick, Germany's assistant coach when they won the 2014 World Cup, expects talks to be held this weekend.

"We will find the time to sit down together on Sunday. I'm not in a hurry and then we'll see how things go," said Flick, who has steered Bayern to the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Chelsea.

At the Allianz Arena on Saturday, late goals by Dutch teenager Joshua Zirkzee and Germany winger Serge Gnabry sealed the 2-0 home win which left Bayern third in the Bundesliga table.

The defending champions are four points behind leaders RB Leipzig with the league to resume on January 17 after a four-week break.

