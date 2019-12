Winter wonderland: but te snow in Val Gardena prevented the men's World Cup downhill taking place

Val Gardena (Italy) (AFP)

The men's downhill was cancelled on Saturday because of bad weather, with snow falling and visibility poor along the Val Gardena course.

On Friday, the super-G at the Italian Alpine resort was disrupted by fog and took several hours to complete.

On Sunday, the men's World Cup moves the shortdistance across the Dolomites to Alta Badia for a giant slalom.

