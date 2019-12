Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom

Henrik Kristoffersen earned his second World Cup win of the season

Advertising Read more

Alta Badia (Italy) (AFP)

Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen held his nerve to snatch victory in the men's giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday, a result that saw him go atop the overall World Cup standings.

The 25-year-old, who is also the current Olympic silver medallist in GS, clocked a combined total of 1min 57.33sec, with France's Cyprien Sarrazin laying down the fastest second leg to claim second spot, at 0.31sec.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec rounded out the podium in third, as he had done in the 2017/18 season.

Kristoffersen led home a squadron of Norwegians, four others finishing in the top 11 including Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, the first leg leader who eventually finished in 11th after a disappointing second leg.

Fancied French racer Alexis Pinturault, who won last weekend's slalom at Val d'Isere, came in joint eighth, at 0.92sec.

Pinturault now stands third in the overall World Cup standings, behind Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, the winner in Friday's Val Gardena super-G, and Kristoffersen, whose 100pts for the Alta Badia victory saw him rocket to 343pts, 31pts ahead of the Austrian.

© 2019 AFP