Val d'Isere women's downhill scrapped again

The women's downhill was called off for the second time in as many days at Val d'Isere

Val-d'Isère (France) (AFP)

Strong winds and more heavy snowfall forced World Cup organisers to cancel Sunday's rearranged women's downhill at Val d'Isere.

The downhill was originally pushed back from Saturday at the expense of the scheduled combined, but continuing poor conditions prompted officials to again call off the race.

It marks the second year in a row the women's events have been cancelled at the French resort.

Last year, the three women's races were called off because of a lack of snow and the men's slalom was cancelled because of high wind.

This year the wind has already got the better of the men's giant slalom, a race rescheduled for Hinterstoder in Austria on March 1.

The women's circuit heads to Lienz, Austria, next weekend for a giant slalom and slalom.

