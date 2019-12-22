Val Gardena downhill rescheduled for Bormio

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The cancelled men's World Cup downhill in Val Gardena has been rescheduled to be raced on Bormio's testing Stelvio course on December 27, organisers said Sunday.

The Stelvio is considered amongst the most technically difficult and spectacular pistes on the circuit alongside the daunting Streif in Kitzbuehel.

The piste has seen great champions such as Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, American Bode Miller and Austrian Hermann Maier take the honours, while defending champion is Italian speed specialist Dominik Paris.

The rescheduling of the December 21 World Cup event means there will be downhill races this coming weekend on Friday and Saturday, as well as a combined slalom and downhill on the Sunday.

