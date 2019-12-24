Skip to main content
Pinturault suffers muscular injury in thigh

Le Français Alexis Pinturault, le 22 décembre 2019 à Alta Badia
Paris (AFP)

France's Alexis Pinturault sustained a slight muscular injury in his thigh in the World Cup parallel slalom at Alta Badia, the French ski federation announced Tuesday.

Pinturault, the federation said, suffered a "6mm muscle injury to the long adductor muscle of his left thigh".

"Everything has been put in place so he can take part in Bormio," it added.

Sunday sees the Italian resort of Bormio hosting the alpine combined, a discipline in which Pinturault is reigning world champion. There are also two downhills scheduled.

Pinturault finished a disappointing 25th in Monday's parallel slalom, which was won by Norway's Rasmus Windingstad.

