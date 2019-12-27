Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

Fallon Sherrock was finally beaten at the world darts championship on Friday after becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Fallon Sherrock saw her historic run of victories at the world darts championship ended with a 4-2 defeat by Chris Dobey on Friday.

Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a game at the tournament when coming from behind to beat 77th-ranked Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round of the PDC world championship.

She then followed that success by seeing off world number 11 Mensur Suljovic of Austria 3-1 in her second-round match, where she sealed victory with a brilliant bullseye finish.

That last win cemented Sherrock's status as the darling of the raucous crowd at London's Alexandra Palace and it looked like she might be on for another at 2-1 up against the 29-year-old Dobey.

But the 22nd seed then produced some fine darts, including a 141 checkout and a match-clinching 94 to set up a fourth-round clash with Glen Durrant.

"I enjoyed myself so much," Sherrock told Sky Sports of her run to the last 32.

"I didn't think this was ever possible.

"This is amazing, this whole experience has been unbelievable."

Reflecting on Friday's loss, Sherrock added: "Chris played so well. Unfortunately it wasn't to be but I can't take it away from him.

"Hopefully I get to be back here next year but I've got the Ladies World Championship next week so let's see where I go from there."

Sherrock was just one of two women players in the 96-strong field at the event held inside the raucous 10,000-capacity venue.

The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, lost 3-2 to James Richardson in the first round.

It has been a remarkable tournament for Sherrock with even tennis legend and women's sports pioneer Billie Jean King taking note of her achievement.

"Congratulations to Fallon Sherrock, the first woman in history to win a match in the World Darts Championship," tweeted the American.

"Fallon earned more for this first-round win than she would have earned from winning the women's championship."

Sherrock was runner-up to Lisa Ashton in the women's world championship four years ago.

She is just the fifth woman to feature in a men's championship, following Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Ashton and Suzuki.

© 2019 AFP