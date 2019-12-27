Paris wins men's World Cup downhill in Bormio

Skip to main content
Italy's Dominik Paris won a record fourth men's downhill race at Bormio on Friday
Bormio (Italy) (AFP)

Italy's Dominik Paris stormed to victory in the first men's alpine World Cup downhill race in Bormio on Friday.

Paris set a blistering time of 1min 49.56sec down the icy 'Stelvio' piste in the Italian Alps for a record fourth downhill win in Bormio.

The 30-year-old beat Switzerland's Beat Feuz by 0.39sec with Austria's Matthias Mayer third at 0.42sec.

The race replaced the event cancelled in Val Gardena last week because of heavy snowfall, with a second downhill scheduled for Saturday.

