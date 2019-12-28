NBA fines Thunder's Schroder $25,000 for run-in with ref

Oklahoma City Thunder guard, seen here in a December 14 game against Denver, has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for intentionally making contact with a game official in a win over the Charlotte Hornets

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official, the NBA announced on Saturday.

The German player received a technical foul for the incident, which occurred with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 104-102 overtime victory over the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday.

Schroder, irked that officials failed to call a foul on Charlotte's Cody Zeller, batted the forearm of referee CJ Washington.

Schroder came off the bench to scored 24 points in the victory.

© 2019 AFP