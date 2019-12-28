NBA fines Thunder's Schroder $25,000 for run-in with ref
Issued on: Modified:
Advertising
New York (AFP)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official, the NBA announced on Saturday.
The German player received a technical foul for the incident, which occurred with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 104-102 overtime victory over the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday.
Schroder, irked that officials failed to call a foul on Charlotte's Cody Zeller, batted the forearm of referee CJ Washington.
Schroder came off the bench to scored 24 points in the victory.
© 2019 AFP