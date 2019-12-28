Seven-try Lyon thrash Bayonne to lead Top 14

Advertising Read more

Lyon (AFP)

Lyon destroyed Bayonne on Saturday with an emphatic 52-9 win that featured seven tries and hoists them provisionally top of France's Top 14.

The flurry of tries from six different scorers in front of a 16,000 home crowd at the Stade Gerland lifts early-season pace-setters Lyon onto 40 points.

Bordeaux-Begles, who are two points back in second, went into the weekend top and travel to struggling Pau on Sunday needing a win to put them back at the summit.

Lyon got off to a flying start to the Top 14 season but three defeats in the past four outings were firmly put behind them Saturday.

They dominated the early action but indiscipline saw them play with a man down twice with Kilian Geraci and Rudi Wulf both issued yellow cards.

The 21-year-old French centre Pierre-Louis Barassi was the chief motor of Bayonne's destruction and is a good bet to feature in the up-coming Six Nations.

A series of penalties from Romain Barthelemy kept the Basques in the game in a hectic first period despite converted Lyon tries from Patrick Sobela and Charlie Ngatai.

But Barassi dotted down four minutes into the second half before two quickfire tries from South Africa's Hendrik Roodt led to Bayonne crumbling.

Dylan Cretin on 76 and Jean-Marcellin Buttin on 78 completed the demolition.

