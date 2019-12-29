Kilde leads Paris after super-G run in World Cup combined

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde posted the top time in the super-G run of the Alpine combined in Bormio.

Bormio (Italy) (AFP)

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pushed Dominik Paris into second place after the super-G run of the men's alpine World Cup combined event in Bormio on Sunday.

World super-G champion Paris had claimed back-to-back downhill wins on Friday and Saturday on his home piste.

But the 30-year-old Italian was pipped by just 0.03sec by Kilde who led the first run down the 'Stelvio' in the Italian Alps, with the slalom to come later on Sunday.

"I felt very tired. I made a mistake at (diagonal) Carcentina, now let's see what the slalom legs will be like," said Paris.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr was third fastest at 0.35sec.

World combined champion Alexis Pinturault of France, who had been in doubt before the race with a thigh injury, posted the 11th fastest time at 0.97sec.

"It was really not easy without training, with only yesterday on skis, after my small injury," said Pinturault, who remains the favourite going into the slalom.

"I tried my best tried to stay focused on what I had to do and at least it worked pretty weil."

The combined event has been revamped with the best skiers from the super-G starting first in the afternoon slalom, reversing the usual order with the aim of favouring the speed specialists.

"I'm satisfied for now, let's see how the slalom will go with the new format," added the French skier.

"The thigh? While I was going down it didn't hurt. It's hard to say how it will work out, here at Bormio the downhillers can go really fast,"

© 2019 AFP