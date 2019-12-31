Munster doctor fined over George comments

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns has been fined and given a suspended ban following abusive comments made to Saracens hooker Jamie George, the body in charge of the European Champions Cup announced on Tuesday.

An independent disciplinary committee upheld a complaint of misconduct against Kearns, who was found to have insulted England international George over his weight during Munster's 15-6 loss away to Saracens on December 14, sparking a touchline brawl.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced on Tuesday the committee had fined Kearns 2,000 euros (£1,700), payable immediately, and given him a three-week touchline ban suspended for 12 months.

In a statement, the committee said it "took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Kearns."

Meanwhile Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond escaped an EPCR touchline ban for insulting match officials but was fined nonetheless.

The often outspoken Diamond was sanctioned for comments he made regarding French referee Mathieu Raynal and his touch judges following Sale's 22-20 loss to English rivals Exeter on December 8.

Diamond, who insisted he had been joking, was fined 3,000 euros (£2,553).

"Steve Diamond made comments that had the effect of insulting the match officials," said EPCR in a statement.

"These comments had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken (European) Champions Cup, and/or EPCR, into disrepute.

"The committee took into account Steve Diamond's timely admission of wrongdoing, in addition to his numerous subsequent public comments and apologies to the team of match officials for any offence caused.

"They determined that Steve Diamond be given a formal reprimand and fined him 3,000 euros (payable immediately)."

