Wales' Webb delighted to return home to Ospreys nest

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is to re-join Ospreys next season after two years in France

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb expressed his "relief" after rejoining Welsh club Ospreys on a two-year contract from next season following his departure from Top 14 outfit Toulon.

The 31-year-old -- who had signed a two-year deal in 2018 with Toulon which had an option of an extra season -- had suffered numerous injuries and increasing competition from France half-back Baptiste Serin.

However, it was largely the fact his family failed to settle in France and returned to Wales that persuaded him to call it a day and return to the team with whom he had spent a decade prior to his move abroad.

"It was difficult to be away from my family and young children," Webb told the Ospreys website.

"I have loved my time in Toulon but it's a relief to come home to the Ospreys, it's where my family are, where I was brought up, and where rugby all started for me.

"To return to play for my home region again is just really special for me and I am so grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that again."

Webb made his Ospreys debut in March 2008 and played 154 times for the south Wales outfit. His 39 tries puts him fourth on the Ospreys all-time try-scorer list.

The move will also permit Webb to try and reignite his Test career which had seen him win 31 Welsh caps -- and two British & Irish Lions appearances in the drawn series with New Zealand in 2017.

Due to new rules introduced by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in 2017 those players moving abroad could only be considered for the national team if they had won at least 60 caps.

