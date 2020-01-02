Dudamel steps down as Venezuela coach

Venezuela's coach Rafael Dudamel has stepped down after nearly four years in charge

Advertising Read more

Caracas (AFP)

Rafael Dudamel is stepping down as coach of Venezuela after nearly four years in charge, sources close to the case told AFP on Thursday.

According to reports in the Brazilian press, the 46-year-old is likely to take over Atletico Mineiro who have been on the hunt for a coach since the end of Vagner Mancini's brief tenure in December.

The former goalkeeper will hold a press conference later on Thursday.

His departure comes just three months before the start of South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The highlight of Dumadel's time in charge came just after he was appointed in 2016 when he led Venezuela to the quarter-finals of the Copa America where they lost to Argentina.

© 2020 AFP